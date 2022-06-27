Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL62 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rally nearly 1 pc in line with global gains; rise for 3rd day Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1 per cent to close at over two-week high levels on Monday, posting gains for a third straight day as global equities advanced on easing inflation concerns.

DEL67 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee declines 4 paise to record low of 78.37 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined by 4 paise to close at its life-time low of 78.37 against US dollar on Monday due to persistent foreign fund outflows and slowdown fears.

DEL51 PB-3RDLD-BUDGET Punjab FM presents AAP govt's 1st budget; health, agri, education focus areas Chandigarh: Presenting the AAP government's first budget, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced providing 300 units of free electricity to households from July 1, setting up of 117 Mohalla Clinics and upgrading 100 schools as 'schools of eminence' in the state among other proposals.

DEL37 BIZ-GIG ECONOMY-LD NITI NITI pegs India's gig workforce at 2.35 cr by FY30; pitches for social security measures New Delhi: India's gig workforce is expected to expand to 2.35 crore by 2029-30 from 77 lakh in 2020-21, a NITI Aayog report said on Monday, and recommended extending social security measures for such workers and their families in partnership mode as envisaged in Code on Social Security.

DCM23 BIZ-GST-MEET GST Council meet: States' compensation,easier e-comm suppliers' registration, tax tweaks on cards New Delhi: The GST Council in its two-day meeting starting Tuesday is slated to discuss an array of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks in some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers.

DCM51 BIZ-INDIA-EU-FTA India, EU resume negotiations for free trade pact New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) on Monday resumed negotiations, after a gap of over eight years, for a comprehensive free trade agreement, a move aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two regions. DCM30 BIZ-BAJAJ AUTO-BUYBACK Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 2,500 crore share buyback New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a share buyback programme for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore.

DEL27 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold price jumps Rs 302 in national capital New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital jumped by Rs 302 to Rs 50,822 per 10 grams on Monday in line with rise in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

