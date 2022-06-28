Left Menu

Norway to allow SAS to convert debt to equity - minister

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-06-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 11:44 IST
Jan Christian Vestre Image Credit: Flickr
Norway will support a plan by airline SAS to convert debt into equity, Norwegian Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said on Tuesday.

SAS owes the Norwegian state around 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million), which on certain conditions could be converted to shares, he said. ($1 = 9.7864 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

