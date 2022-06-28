Norway to allow SAS to convert debt to equity - minister

Norway will support a plan by airline SAS to convert debt into equity, Norwegian Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said on Tuesday.

SAS owes the Norwegian state around 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million), which on certain conditions could be converted to shares, he said. ($1 = 9.7864 Norwegian crowns)

