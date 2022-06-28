Asian Paints has Launched their 2022 Collection in Home Decor

The new launch has taken place across Fabrics, Wallpapers, Rugs, Furniture, Lights and a brand-new category of Bedding under our Royale umbrella Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As we leave behind the uncertainty of the pandemic and lockdowns, as we begin rebuilding our day-to-day to the normalcy that we have all craved for the last two years, we are now ready to make our present more special and beautiful. Bringing the vision of beauty into daily life in the constant pursuit of excellence in Home Decor, Asian Paints is taking this year by storm. Asian Paints is excited to step into its first year of expansion into the Furnishing Fabrics retail trade channel. What started in April 2021 as a journey into a new category as well as a new channel has now grown to be a delightful consumer offering across four successful brand launches, and a significant national presence to reckon with. Asian Paints is proud to unveil its new launch collections for 2022 in Home Decor. There are now 63 new books in furnishing fabrics across our brands Ador, PURE-Royale and The Pure Concept for Nilaya. After the successful launch of the three fabric ranges over a year ago, the company is excited to add an even bigger collection of fabrics with new designs, trends, colour palette and innovative techniques and fabrics to existing collections. Speaking on New Launch collections for 2022 in Home Decor, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “AP continues to push the envelope of constantly enriching its home decor offering for the consumer and the new launches are a testimony to this. After a stellar first year in furnishing fabrics, we are back with our 2022 Launch Collections in Home Decor - across Fabrics, Wallpapers, Rugs, Furniture, Lights and a brand-new category of Bedding under our Royale umbrella. This is in line with our stated vision to be a significant home decor player and to provide a complete portfolio of home decor products and services.” Taking their decor proficiency into a brand new territory, Asian Paints Nilaya collaborated with Jaipur Rugs to produce a range of hand-tufted rugs and flat-weaves. Developed by AP’s in-house Design Cell and Jaipur Rugs, the collection offers designs ranging from rustic and minimal to heritage and contemporary. Jaipur Rugs has transformed the carpet industry by creating an entirely new business model of working directly with artisans and empowering them and their local communities with a sustainable form of livelihood. It is this commitment to a thoughtful business model that led Asian Paints to collaborate with the brand. Nilaya wall-coverings have always been the first choice for architects and designers, and the brand continues to make the best design collaborations with new launch collections across essentials and designer series. Seventeen new collections have been added to the mix in 2022, with more than 1000 offerings that include customised designs, and large colour, print and material options. This year also saw the launch of Eijffinger natural wall coverings handmade in Asia. An array of natural fibres such as jute, hemp, sisal, reed, sea grass, arrowroot grass, bamboo, raffia and cork is used to create a wealth of textures never seen before. A highlight of the year has been the landmark collaboration between the visionary Maximiliano Modesti’s Les Ateliers 2M and Asian Paints’ Jaipur atelier to launch the brand INK and its debut collection Wandering Lines. Redefining homegrown craft in a contemporary language, Modesti and his team of designers worked with diverse inspirations - from traditional motifs, architecture, nature and abstract concepts - and reimagined them through embroidery. This collection comprises six distinct patterns and is a one of its kind offering that combines technique of screen-printing, block printing and embroidery in one powerful collection. Another landmark collaboration has been with The White Teak Company - Asian Paints’ newly acquired decorative lightings brand with the aim to provide the Indian consumer with an extensive range of designer and decorative lighting products. With a wide delivery reach of over 36,000 pin codes across India, a homeowner can now decorate their house in the city or a remote holiday home with the right set of lights with just a click of a button. The partnership between Asian Paints and The White Teak Company also grows the brand’s network and reach, allowing more and more cities across India to decorate their homes with international designs and high-quality products. From wall coverings and beautiful embroidery to an exquisitely designed bedding range with Royale, Asian Paints is covering the entire gamut. With unmatched design superiority with best in class manufacturing, this is a range of premium designer bed sheets in 100% cotton with striking print motifs across ethnic Indian florals, paisleys, foliage, geometrics and much more. The new launches will be soon available across the country, retailed through our Beautiful Homes Stores and the brand authorised retailers. About Asian Paints Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 217 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids’ World. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services. PWR PWR

