Left Menu

Carlyle to pick up minority stake in Varmora for USD 90-95 mln

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:32 IST
Carlyle to pick up minority stake in Varmora for USD 90-95 mln
  • Country:
  • India

Global private equity major Carlyle is all set to pick up a significant minority stake in tile maker Varmora Granito for USD 90-95 million, officials said on Tuesday.

Funds managed or advised by the Nasdaq-listed Carlyle Asia partners Growth will get the equity for the deal, a statement said.

Funding to the nearly three-decades-old, Ahmedabad-based company will help accelerate product innovation, channel partnerships, brand building and also acquisitions, the statement added.

At present, it portfolio consists of premium tiles, faucets and sanitaryware, which are sold through over 200 exclusive brand outlets in India and globally.

The PE fund feels positive about the residential sector, which coupled with rising per capita income, presents opportunities for branded building materials consumer player, the statement said.

''We are very impressed by the brand salience and consumer pull that Varmora has created. We believe this is driven by a differentiated product portfolio, strong pan-India distribution network and an exceptional management team,'' Carlyle India Advisors' co-head and managing director Amit Jain said.

Jain also said that the PE fund views Varmora as a platform for consolidation in the building materials space.

The company's chairman Bhavesh Varmora said Carlyle's business-building approach, trusted partnership mindset and deep global expertise made them the preferred partner.

The transaction is expected to close in by September this year after necessary approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022