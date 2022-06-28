Traders' delegation meets LG in Jammu

A joint delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) and Federation of Industries (FOI) on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and submitted their list of various demands.

The delegation led by CCI president Arun Gupta and FOI president Rajesh Jain briefed the Lt Governor about the problems being faced by the traders and industrialists of the Jammu region, a spokesperson of the chamber said.

Opposing the proposed 70 per cent hike in power tariff and 50 per cent rise in the fixed charges, the delegation said such a big jump has never been seen in the country by any utility provider.

The proposed power hike will not only hit the existing industry but will also send a bad signal to prospective investors who are ready to venture into J&K due to the efforts of the government, the delegation said.

They also raised the issue of the extension of validity of provisional registration of industrial units.

The Apex Project Clearance Committee in its meeting held on December 8 last year granted an extension to the validity of provisional registration up to June 30, 2022, to the units, they said, adding the units had not commenced production within the stipulated time due to certain unavoidable circumstances like non-sanctioning of loan, delay in supply of machinery, non-issuance of the certificate from Pollution Control Board and non-sanctioning of power. They urged the Lieutenant Governor to take effective steps by extending the validity of provisional registration of such industrial units by at least one year.

They also raised various issues like marketing support for local units, ownership rights of leasehold industrial land to entrepreneurs, delay in filing of refund claims and circle rates for the industry.

Their demands also included removal of negative lists, an extension of Central Package 2021 to existing industries under substantial expansion, simplification of registration and renewal of hotels, lodges and guest houses, grant of benefits of the industry to hotels and lodges, VAT Amnesty Scheme, Power Amnesty Scheme and ownership rights for Warehouse.

The spokesperson said the Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that he will pass necessary directions to the concerned for early consideration of the demands.

