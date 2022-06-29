Edelweiss joins hands with Avanse Financial for student travel insurance

Left Menu

Edelweiss General Insurance EGI has tied up with education sector-focussed NBFC Avanse Financial Services to provide travel insurance to Indian students going abroad for higher education, a statement said on Wednesday.

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has tied up with education sector-focussed NBFC Avanse Financial Services to provide travel insurance to Indian students going abroad for higher education, a statement said on Wednesday. EGI said its plan offers complete coverage against medical, stay, travel inconvenience-related covers, emergencies, and losses. Students will also have the choice to customize their plan with optional covers as per their needs and requirements from universities.

Industry reports suggest the number of Indian students going abroad for higher studies is expected to touch 18 lakh by 2024, leading to increased spending as well, the insurer said in the statement. EGI Executive Director and CEO Shanai Ghosh said the partnership with Avanse Financial Services will empower ''students to realize their aspiration of studying in universities overseas without having to worry about the financial stress arising out of studying and living overseas''. Amit Gainda, MD Avanse Financial Services said, ''Students should be prepared for any uncertainty associated with travel, stay, and health. We have always believed in providing a holistic solution to students so that they can gear up for the new journey ahead.''

