Dutch government to invest 750 mln euros to develop hydrogen network

The Dutch government on Wednesday said it would invest 750 million euros ($789 million) to develop a national hydrogen transportation network.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Rob Jetten said the government would task Gasunie, the country's gas network operator, with managing and operating the network, parts of which are due to be completed by 2026. ($1 = 0.9507 euros)

