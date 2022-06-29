Left Menu

Dutch government to invest 750 mln euros to develop hydrogen network

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:44 IST
Dutch government to invest 750 mln euros to develop hydrogen network
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Dutch government on Wednesday said it would invest 750 million euros ($789 million) to develop a national hydrogen transportation network.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Rob Jetten said the government would task Gasunie, the country's gas network operator, with managing and operating the network, parts of which are due to be completed by 2026. ($1 = 0.9507 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022