Left Menu

"No updates" on approval of Hungarian recovery plan - EU Commission

The European Union executive had "no updates" on unlocking Hungary's access to 15.5 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in COVID economic stimulus funds, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. A second Commission spokeswoman said the EU executive had received Hungary's letter and was analysing it.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:21 IST
"No updates" on approval of Hungarian recovery plan - EU Commission
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union executive had "no updates" on unlocking Hungary's access to 15.5 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in COVID economic stimulus funds, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Budapest said earlier this week it had sent a letter to the Brussels-based Commission addressing concerns that led the latter to freeze its approval of Hungary's spending plan needed to unlock the money.

"In our discussions with the Hungarian authorities... we have made progress on a number of issues over the past months. However, there are a number of points that remain open, including on anti-corruption and education measures," the spokeswoman said. "Discussions with Hungary continue," she added.

That marked "no updates" since the Commission commented on the matter on June 3, the spokeswoman added. A second Commission spokeswoman said the EU executive had received Hungary's letter and was analysing it. ($1 = 0.9545 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022