Norway denies it is blocking Russian access to Arctic islands

Norway is not blocking Russian access to the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, only applying international sanctions, and Russia has other means to reach its settlements, the Nordic country's foreign minister told Reuters.

Russia on Wednesday accused Norway of disrupting the delivery of critical supplies and threatened retaliation against Oslo over access to Svalbard, citing unspecified "retaliatory measures" unless it resolved the issue. Svalbard, midway between Norway's north coast and the North Pole, is part of Norway, but Russia has the right to exploit the archipelago's natural resources under a 1920 treaty, and some settlements there are populated mainly by Russians.

NATO member Norway, which is not in the European Union but applies EU sanctions against Russia, has said sanctions would not affect the transport of goods by sea to Svalbard. Much of the freight for the archipelago's Russian settlements, however, passes first by road through the border point between Russia and Norway on the mainland, which is closed to sanctioned goods.

"Norway is not breaking the Svalbard Treaty," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said. "The shipment that was stopped at the Norwegian-Russian border has been stopped on the basis of the sanctions that prohibit Russian road transport companies from transporting goods on Norwegian territory."

"Norway is not trying to prevent supplies from reaching Barentsburg," she added, referring to the main Russian settlement on Svalbard, which exploits a coal mine. Some 378 people, mainly Russians and Ukrainians, live in Barentsburg and the other Russian settlement on Svalbard, called Pyramiden, according to the Norwegian statistics agency.

Russia could deliver supplies in a different way, exclusively by ship or by air, she added, and not just by road. While Norway has applied most international sanctions, it has not shut its ports to Russian fishing vessels, a lifeline for the ports of Arctic Norway.

The minister also said the governor of Svalbard was in close contact with Barentsburg residents and that all had access to food and medicine. "The situation is assessed as normal," she said.

