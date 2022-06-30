UK tells airports and airlines to avoid summer disruption

Britain told airlines it was up to them to avoid a repeat of recent chaotic scenes at airports during the upcoming summer holiday season, publishing a 22-point plan on Thursday on what it was doing to support the industry.

"It's now on airports and airlines to commit to running the flights they've promised or cancel them with plenty of time to spare so we can avoid the kind of scenes we saw at Easter and half term," transport minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

