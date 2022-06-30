Left Menu

Arpwood Partners-led consortium acquires Sterling Addlife India

I have high confidence that Arpwood will be a capable new custodian of Sterling. A spokesperson for Arpwood Partners said the companys intent at Sterling Hospitals is to build on its legacy of trust with investments in high-calibre clinical talent, infrastructure upgrade and patient service experience, and deliver quality medical care to patients.We will soon announce an experienced CEO who has had a long and distinguished record at one of the largest national healthcare chains, the spokesperson added.Sterling Hospitals chain was founded in 2001 by Patel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:55 IST
Arpwood Partners-led consortium acquires Sterling Addlife India
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling Addlife India Pvt Ltd, which operates the Sterling Hospitals chain of multi-specialty hospitals in Gujarat, on Thursday said a global consortium led by Arpwood Partners has acquired it for an undisclosed sum.

Sterling Hospitals founder Girishbhai Patel has retained a minority stake and will continue to be a mentor to Sterling Hospitals, the company said in a statement without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.

Commenting on the development, Patel said, ''The partnership with Arpwood is aimed at the pursuit of medical excellence at Sterling Hospitals to serve Gujarat. I have high confidence that Arpwood will be a capable new custodian of Sterling.'' A spokesperson for Arpwood Partners said the company's intent at Sterling Hospitals is to build on its legacy of trust with investments in high-calibre clinical talent, infrastructure upgrade and patient service experience, and deliver quality medical care to patients.

''We will soon announce an experienced CEO who has had a long and distinguished record at one of the largest national healthcare chains,'' the spokesperson added.

Sterling Hospitals chain was founded in 2001 by Patel. It has presence in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhidham and operates a network of six National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospitals, including two comprehensive oncology units, with combined operating beds of over 1,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022