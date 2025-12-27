Left Menu

Intoxicated Woman Arrested After Ramming Car into Police Barricade

A 40-year-old woman, Arti Jain, was arrested for ramming her car into a police barricade in Delhi, injuring a constable. In an inebriated state, she struck the barricade during routine checks. The injured officer is recovering, and further legal actions are pending investigation results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An intoxicated woman, identified as 40-year-old Arti Jain, has been arrested after ramming her car into a police barricade in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, resulting in injuries to a constable. The incident occurred during routine checks on the night of December 24.

Reports indicate that police received a call on Wednesday night about a white car striking a policeman at a picket, with the woman driver appearing intoxicated. Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver was indeed under the influence.

The injured constable was taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and is in a stable condition. A case has been filed, and the woman's vehicle has been seized. Further investigation will determine additional legal charges based on medical and forensic evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

