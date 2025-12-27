Left Menu

Marathon Running: A Test of Endurance and Heart Resilience

A ten-year study of 152 recreational marathon runners reveals that while the heart experiences temporary stress post-race, it does not suffer lasting damage. Despite short-term changes in heart function, these adjustments do not result in long-term harm, reinforcing the heart's resilience in marathon runners.

London | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:36 IST
A comprehensive ten-year study involving 152 recreational marathon runners has provided crucial insights into how the heart copes with long-distance running. The research, published in Jama Cardiology, found that while marathon running temporarily stresses the heart, specifically affecting its right ventricle's pumping ability, these changes are short-lived.

Notably, the study alleviates concerns raised by previous research, confirming that no long-term damage occurs in the heart function of these runners. This is significant as earlier studies indicated potential risks associated with elevated troponin levels, which are typically used to diagnose heart attacks but can temporarily rise after endurance events without indicating damage.

Despite this reassuring data, experts caution that marathon running can unmask underlying heart conditions such as coronary artery disease. The heart of a marathon runner is resilient, but symptoms like chest pain or breathlessness during exercise should always prompt medical evaluation to ensure safety.

