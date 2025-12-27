Left Menu

Jack Draper Withdraws from 2024 Australian Open Due to Injury Setback

British tennis player Jack Draper, ranked 10th, will miss the Australian Open due to a lingering arm injury. Draper's 2025 season was cut short as he recovers from bone bruising and aims to avoid further complications in returning too soon to the challenging Grand Slam circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:23 IST
Jack Draper Withdraws from 2024 Australian Open Due to Injury Setback
Jack Draper
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British tennis standout Jack Draper, currently ranked 10th in the world, has officially announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open due to an ongoing arm injury. Draper has played only one match since Wimbledon, as he continues to recover from persistent bone bruising.

The 24-year-old shared the difficult decision with fans in a recent video message, conveying his disappointment at missing such a pivotal Grand Slam event. The Australian Open, set to commence on January 18, holds significant stature in the tennis calendar.

Draper, sidelined since prematurely ending his 2025 season, was forced to withdraw from the second round of both the US Open and Wimbledon this year. He stressed the importance of not rushing his return to the court, despite nearing the final recovery stages.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025