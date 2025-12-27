Jack Draper Withdraws from 2024 Australian Open Due to Injury Setback

British tennis standout Jack Draper, currently ranked 10th in the world, has officially announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open due to an ongoing arm injury. Draper has played only one match since Wimbledon, as he continues to recover from persistent bone bruising.

The 24-year-old shared the difficult decision with fans in a recent video message, conveying his disappointment at missing such a pivotal Grand Slam event. The Australian Open, set to commence on January 18, holds significant stature in the tennis calendar.

Draper, sidelined since prematurely ending his 2025 season, was forced to withdraw from the second round of both the US Open and Wimbledon this year. He stressed the importance of not rushing his return to the court, despite nearing the final recovery stages.