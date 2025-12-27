Left Menu

Patrick Dorgu Leads Manchester United to Victory with Stunning Goal

Patrick Dorgu scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 1-0 win over Newcastle, lifting the team above Liverpool in the Premier League standings. Despite missing key players, United's young squad held firm against Newcastle's second-half pressure, securing a crucial home victory at Old Trafford.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:20 IST
Patrick Dorgu Leads Manchester United to Victory with Stunning Goal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Patrick Dorgu delivered a moment of brilliance for Manchester United, securing a 1-0 victory against Newcastle with a powerful left-foot volley. The win marks United's first home triumph in four Premier League games, propelling them above Liverpool in the standings.

United, fielding a young side due to key absences from injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations, managed to resist Newcastle's pressure, notably after the half-time departure of Mason Mount. Despite Newcastle's better control in the second half and several missed opportunities, United's lead remained intact.

Manager Ruben Amorim praised the resilience of his young team, which included five academy graduates. Meanwhile, Newcastle coach Eddie Howe expressed disappointment, noting improved play in the second half but lamenting the lack of a finishing touch.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025