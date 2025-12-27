Patrick Dorgu Leads Manchester United to Victory with Stunning Goal

Patrick Dorgu delivered a moment of brilliance for Manchester United, securing a 1-0 victory against Newcastle with a powerful left-foot volley. The win marks United's first home triumph in four Premier League games, propelling them above Liverpool in the standings.

United, fielding a young side due to key absences from injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations, managed to resist Newcastle's pressure, notably after the half-time departure of Mason Mount. Despite Newcastle's better control in the second half and several missed opportunities, United's lead remained intact.

Manager Ruben Amorim praised the resilience of his young team, which included five academy graduates. Meanwhile, Newcastle coach Eddie Howe expressed disappointment, noting improved play in the second half but lamenting the lack of a finishing touch.