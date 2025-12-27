Left Menu

China's New Drone Law: Pioneering Regulation for the Sky Economy

China has passed a revised law regulating unmanned aircraft, aimed at reshaping its drone and low-altitude economy sectors. The new regulations, effective July 2024, require airworthiness certification for medium and large drones, impacting major manufacturers like DJI and EHang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has embarked on a significant regulatory shift with the passage of a new law governing unmanned aircraft, marking the nation's first formal regulatory framework for drones. This legislation aims to reshape the burgeoning drone and low-altitude economy sectors, as reported by state media.

The revised Civil Aviation Law, approved by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, addresses a key regulatory void by introducing airworthiness certification for drones. This change aligns with China's strategic growth projections, expecting the low-altitude economy to reach over 2 trillion yuan by 2030.

The new rules, which take effect in July 2024, stipulate that all entities involved with drones must acquire airworthiness certification. This regulation affects industry giants like DJI and EHang and responds to oversight gaps that have led to flight delays due to unauthorized drone operations.

Latest News

