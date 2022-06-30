Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers opens 3 new stores in Maha, Delhi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:01 IST
Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday said that the opening of three new showrooms -- two in Maharashtra and one in Delhi -- is part of the company's plan to revamp focus on entering tier II and III markets while continuing to expand its presence in metro cities.

Kalyan Jewellers launched two new showrooms in Maharashtra, marking its entry in Kolhapur and Sambhaji Nagar, while one in Kamala Nagar in New Delhi, the company said in a statement.

With the launch of these new showrooms, Kalyan Jewellers reached its presence across 158 locations globally.

''Over the years, we have built a sizable presence across 21 states in India through consistent investment and aggressive expansion strategy, establishing itself as the most-preferred jewellery shopping destination. The launch of two new showrooms in Maharashtra and one in Delhi is a testament to our commitment of making Kalyan's service-backed and personalised shopping experience more accessible to consumers in these markets,'' Kalyan Jewellers chairman and managing director T S Kalyanaraman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

