Ukraine receives 446.8 mln euro loan from World Bank -finance ministry

Ukraine has received a 446.8 million euro loan from the World Bank with 424.6 million euros of it guaranteed by Britain, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The funds raised will secure funding for public sector employees. We are grateful to the Government of the United Kingdom and the World Bank team for supporting Ukraine in this difficult period of our history," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted by his ministry as saying.

