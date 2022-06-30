Left Menu

Young passenger found on Delhi Metro tracks, sent to hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:54 IST
A young man was found on the tracks of Moolchand Station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line on Thursday leading to very brief delay in services, officials said.

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted to alert commuters in the evening, ''Delay in services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border due to a passenger on track at Moolchand. Normal service on all other lines.'' A senior official said the passenger was a youth, and he was sent to a hospital.

Normal services resumed later. Further details are awaited from the Delhi Police. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

