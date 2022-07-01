Global Performance Marketing Giant Adsparkx Turns to Bollywood to Foster Pride Month Awareness

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • In a bid to create awareness around Pride Month, Adsparkx hosted a screening of AyushmanKhurana and Jitendra Kumar starrer ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan • Adsparkx pledges support to entrepreneurs from the LGBTQIA+ community Adsparkx, one of the leading performance marketing companies in the world, on the occasion of Pride Month, decided to create awareness among its employees, while also pledging support to entrepreneurs from the LGBTQIA+ community. Based in Gurgaon, Adsparkx caters to more than 250 global brands, transforming their businesses with cutting-edge MarTech solutions. Handling over 30 million dollars of ad spends annually, Adsparkx is a vibrant, forward thinking young brand that houses the best of digital talent. Dedicated to turning conventions on their heads in the field of marketing, Adsparkx seamlessly syncs the same ethos to their office environment. In keeping with this, concluding the Pride Month 2022, the brand wanted to create awareness among its employees about the LGBTQIA+ community. In order to do this, the brand organised an in-house screening of the Hindi movie ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. The movie, with a stunning 93% fresh certification on popular ratings site Rotten Tomatoes, stars AyushmannKhurrana and Jitendra Kumar, who play characters from the LGBTQIA+ community. The movie, released in 2020, had received rave reviews for portraying the LGBTQIA+ community in a sensitive and heart-warming way. The screening led to discussions around the subject as Adsparkx employees opened up about their personal experiences with the community and acknowledged that awareness on the subject is of supreme importance.

On this occasion, Adsparkx has also announced its commitment to extend support to entrepreneurs of the LGBTQIA+ community. To begin with, the brand gave social media shout out to these entrepreneurs, and shared their stories on the brand handles, to recognise their efforts. Speaking on the occasion, Vipul Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Adsparkx, said, “It was never about changing our brand logo to rainbow colors but creating awareness, opening dialogue about this topic and empowering individualities!” About Adsparkx Adsparkx is a leading Global Performance Marketing Agency headquartered in India, that has been at the forefront of empowering brands across the globe since 2014, helping them acquire high-quality and engaging users globally via data-driven decisions. Co-founded by Vipul and NipunTaneja, two visionary tech grads from Chandigarh, the Adsparkx team consists of innovators, hustlers, and experts in the domain of native advertising, performance, and content marketing, who function with the belief of catalysing a disruptive change in the industry by providing empowered and customised digital experiences to consumers/brands. Operating globally, from offices based in Gurgaon, Singapore, and the US, Adsparkx helps unlock the full potential of businesses with its diligent workforce, catering to clients in more than 25 countries across the world. Through tailor-made growth strategies including native advertising, branding, e-commerce, lead generation, and programmatic media buying, Adsparkx has shaped the success stories of more than two hundred brands across the world. With more than thirty million dollar's worth of ad spends handled every year, the Adsparkx clientele includes brands like Assurance IQ, Booking.com, Vcommission, and many more. For more details on Adsparkx, please visit www.adsparkx.com. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)