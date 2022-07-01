Carmakers post sales growth in June as semiconductor woes show signs of easing out

Major carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors on Friday reported growth in their passenger vehicle sales in June as semiconductor shortage woes showed gradual signs of easing out.

Other manufacturers, Kia India, MG Motor India and Skoda Auto India also reported robust sales growth last month.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported 5.7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,55,857 units in June as compared to 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021.

The company's domestic sales increased 1.28 per cent to 1,32,024 units, as against 1,30,348 units in June 2021, it added.

Rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also reported 14.5 per cent increase in total sales at 62,351 units in June. It had sold total 54,474 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales stood at 49,001 units last month as compared with 40,496 units in June 2021 , a growth of 21 per cent, it added.

''With the semiconductor situation showing signs of easing out, the sales numbers have again started showing a positive trend,'' HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

Further, he said, the newly launched Hyundai Venue has also received good customer response.

Tata Motors reported domestic passenger vehicle sales growth of 87 per cent at 45,197 units against 24,110 units in the year-ago month.

Kia India reported its highest ever monthly wholesales at 24,024 units in June, registering a 60 per cent jump over the year-ago period. The automaker had dispatched 15,015 units to dealers in June 2021.

''Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time,'' Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

Skoda Auto India also reported eight-fold jump in sales to 6,023 units in June 2022 as compared to 734 units sold in the same month last year.

Similarly, MG Motor India clocked 27 per cent growth in retail sales at 4,503 units in June as compared to retail sales of 3,558 units in the same month last year.

The momentum in sales (evident across all models) comes on the back of some ease in semiconductor availability, even though the outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply-chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds, the company said in a statement.

Another carmaker, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India reported two-fold rise in sales at 21,588 units in the first half of the year (January-June). It had sold 10,843 units of the VW brand in the year-ago period.

