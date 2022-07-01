Vatican sells London building at heart of corruption trial to Bain Capital
The Vatican said on Friday it had sold the London building at the centre of an ongoing corruption trial to Bain Capital in recent days for 186 million pounds ($223.6 million).
The Vatican said on Friday it had sold the London building at the centre of an ongoing corruption trial to Bain Capital in recent days for 186 million pounds ($223.6 million). Losses from the deal were covered by Vatican reserve funds, the Vatican said in a statement, adding that donations from the faithful had not been used.
The Vatican signed the contract to sell the luxury building, on Sloane Avenue in Chelsea, London in January. ($1 = 0.8318 pounds)
