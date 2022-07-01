GM has nearly 100,000 vehicles parked at its facilities without some parts
General Motors Co said on Friday it had about 95,000 vehicles in its inventory that were manufactured without certain parts.
The U.S. automaker added its current-quarter vehicle wholesale volumes were hit by the chip shortages and supply chain disruptions.
