GM has nearly 100,000 vehicles parked at its facilities without some parts

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:32 IST
General Motors Co said on Friday it had about 95,000 vehicles in its inventory that were manufactured without certain parts.

The U.S. automaker added its current-quarter vehicle wholesale volumes were hit by the chip shortages and supply chain disruptions.

