Nissan Motor India reports marginal rise in domestic wholesales in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:11 IST
Nissan Motor India reports marginal rise in domestic wholesales in June
Nissan Motor India on Friday reported a marginal increase in domestic wholesales at 3,515 units in June.

The company had registered domestic wholesales of 3,503 units in the same month last year, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Exports stood at 4,497 units as compared to 5,661 units posted in the year-ago period, it added.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company's compact SUV Magnite continues to have strong demand momentum with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings.

''We do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers,'' he added.

