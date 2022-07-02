Left Menu

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying abroad

A Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist was Saturday stopped from flying abroad by immigration authorities at the airport here who cited restrictions imposed on her by the Jammu and Kashmir police. In a tweet, she said, I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:26 IST
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying abroad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist was Saturday stopped from flying abroad by immigration authorities at the airport here who cited restrictions imposed on her by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was on her way to Paris to attend a book launch event and participate in a photography exhibition when she was stopped by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport. ''Whatever happened today was totally unexpected,'' she told PTI.

In a tweet, she said, ''I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport.'' ''I was not given any reason but told I would not be able to travel internationally,'' she tweeted.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, was among those who reacted on social media. ''Indiscriminate use of LOC (lookout circular). A tool to harass all critics of this regime,'' he said. Mattoo alleged the immigration authorities did not give her any reason for stopping her from flying except to say that she could not travel abroad as there were restrictions. Officials in the Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed that Mattoo had been placed on a no-fly list. Earlier some Kashmir journalists, activists, and academicians were stopped at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022