Spain tourism jumps in May, still under pre-pandemic levels

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in May jumped more than five times from the same month last year to 6.97 million tourists, but was still 1 million under the almost 8 million who came in May 2019, official statistics showed on Monday.

Foreign tourists spent 8.02 billion euros ($8.36 billion) in Spain in May, up from 1.4 billion euros in the same month last year and almost as much as the 8.14 billion euros in May 2019, data showed.

($1 = 0.9590 euros)

Also Read: Girona back in Spain's 1st division after beating Tenerife

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)