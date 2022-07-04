Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims -senior official
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:40 IST
Turkey has halted a Russian-flagged cargo ship off its Black Sea coast and is investigating a Ukrainian claim that it was carrying stolen grain, a senior Turkish official said on Monday.
Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday the Zhibek Zholy ship was detained by Turkish customs authorities. Ukraine previously asked Turkey to detain the vessel, according to an official and documents viewed by Reuters.
