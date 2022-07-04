We need to look at alternatives to get grain out of Ukraine, says UK PM Johnson
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that alternative routes to retrieve grain stuck in Ukraine will need to be looked at if the Bosphorus strait in Turkey cannot be used to move it.
"The Turks are absolutely indispensable to solving this. They're doing their very best ... It does depend on the Russians agreeing to allow that grain to get out," Johnson told parliament.
"We will increasingly have to look at alternative means of moving that grain from Ukraine if we cannot use the sea route, if you can't use the Bosphorus."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-Russians advance, Zelenskiy expects escalation as EU set to welcome Ukraine
WRAPUP 7-Port of Odesa comes under missile attack as Russians advance in eastern Ukraine
WRAPUP 6-Russians advance, Zelenskiy expects escalation as EU set to welcome Ukraine
WRAPUP 5-Russians advance, Zelenskiy expects escalation as EU set to welcome Ukraine
In pro-Russian Serbia, a few Russians and Ukrainians unite to oppose war