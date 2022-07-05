AssetPlus introduces two new financial products, several others in the pipeline

After NPS and Corporate FDs, Unique Digital Dashboard to offer Insurance, Bonds and more CHENNAI, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chennai-based fin-tech company AssetPlus is revolutionizing the field of Mutual Fund Distribution through a comprehensive, fully digital platform. While most MF operations across the country tend to be manual and cumbersome, AssetPlus, which delivers the best solutions to both Mutual Fund distributors and their clients, offers unique 360° solutions through a secure digital platform.

''AssetPlus is India's fastest growing mutual fund platform for distributors, trusted by close to 2000 advisors across the country and equally suitable for both budding and seasoned consultants,'' says Co-founder Vishranth Suresh. ''We offer a cost-free lifetime registration and access to a range of financial products and exclusive, unbiased industry research material through an in-house team. We also have tie-ups with over 40 asset management companies across India.'' Co-founder Awanish Raj concurs, ''As a completely digital platform, we offer a single dashboard with no upper limit on the number of clients, mobile app support for both clients and advisors, and digital marketing support with a focus on design. We firmly believe that mutual funds create long-term wealth, and we are here to provide the best support for distributors so that they in turn can help their clients make the most of their investments.'' Beyond Just Assets AssetPlus aims to bring about a paradigm shift in the Fin-Tech market with its innovative offerings. Their vision is twofold — to educate people, particularly those in rural areas, about the variety of products available for wealth expansion, and to become a hub of all things investment. Starting with Mutual funds, they introduced NPS and corporate FDs over the last three months, and will soon offer Term/Health/Vehicle Insurance, SGBs, and Bonds on their digital dashboard.

Their mobile app is trusted by over 2,50,000 users, and is used by distributors to process over Rs 1200 crore worth of investments.

In their constant quest for innovation and easier access to the personal finance sector, AssetPlus introduced Corporate Fixed Deposits (CFD) and NPS on their all-in-one platform. In partnership with Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance, the CFD is a low-risk, financial product which offers guaranteed returns for investors and could be a great addition to a distributor's product offering.

This platform provides ease of access to distributors who handle Mutual Funds, National Pension Scheme, Corporate FDs investments for clients, with an excellent commission structure.

