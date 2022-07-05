Manipur landslide: Assam toll at 11; two more bodies cremated

The number of Assam residents killed in a massive landslide in Manipur's Noney district has reached 11 so far, while at least 10 others from the state are still missing, an official said on Tuesday.

Bodies of nine people have already been cremated in their native places, while two more bodies were yet to be transported back to Assam, he said.

The state government has compiled a list of 26 names from the state engaged at the Tupul railway yard construction site when the landslide occurred on June 29.

''Out of these 26 people, bodies of 11 have been recovered and five were rescued safely. The rest are still missing,'' the official said.

Altogether 47 people have been confirmed dead in the landslide so far, while 14 more are still missing from the incident site.

Meanwhile, two more bodies reached Morigaon on Tuesday and were cremated later in the day.

Morigaon Deputy Commissioner P R Gharphalia said,''Bodies of eight victims from our district have reached so far and last rites have been performed.'' Of the two bodies of victims from Assam that were recovered on Monday, one is from Morigaon, he added.

''The other has not been identified yet as it has been decomposed,'' Gharphalia said.

As many as 21 people from Morigaon were at the accident site, of whom five were rescued.

They were flown back to Assam on Monday and are currently undergoing treatment at Morigaon civil hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)