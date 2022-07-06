Left Menu

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo passes away at 63

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) Secretary-General, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, passed away at his home country Nigeria at the age of 63.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:54 IST
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@OPECSecretariat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Nigeria

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) Secretary-General, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, passed away at his home country Nigeria at the age of 63. Sharing about his demise, the intergovernmental organization comprised of 13 Member countries which seeks to coordinate petroleum policies and support balance in the crude oil market, said: "He was the much-loved leader of the OPEC Secretariat and his passing is a profound loss to the entire OPEC Family, the oil industry and the international community."

The organization extended its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and his home country, Nigeria. "This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family. We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come," the OPEC tweeted.

Born in 1959, Barkindo had worked in the crude oil sector for around 35 years. His hobbies were reading, charity work, the environment, and soccer.

He completed BSc (Hons) in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria (1981), Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Oxford, United Kingdom (1988), MBA in Finance and Banking, Washington University, United States (1991), Fellow, George Mason University, Fairfax VA, US (2013-16), and Hon Doctorate Degree in Science (Honoris Causa), Modibbo Adama, Federal University of Technology, Yola. (ANI)

