Left Menu

Over 2% of global freight capacity at standstill in North Sea -Germany's IfW institute

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:08 IST
Over 2% of global freight capacity at standstill in North Sea -Germany's IfW institute
  • Country:
  • Germany

More than 2% of global freight capacity is at a standstill in the North Sea, an expert from Germany's IfW economic institute said, a "very unusual" situation for the ports there. "There is currently no end in sight to the congestion in container shipping," said IfW's Vincent Stamer, adding that traffic jams were also growing outside Chinese ports.

"For Germany and the EU, this affects overseas trade in particular, especially with Asia, where consumer electronics, furniture and textiles, for example, are shipped from." Logistics companies have been struggling for months with shipping container schedules, which have been thrown into disarray due to the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

German logistics firm HHLA last month appealed to every link in the supply chain, from clients to railroads, to coordinate better in the face of war-induced disruptions. "Just-in-time production carries risks. And volatility requires flexibility from everyone," said CEO Angela Titzrath.

There are also roughly 20% fewer container ships in the Red Sea - the most important trade route between Europe and Asia - than expected under normal circumstances, said the IfW. The last time the gap was this large was after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago, according to Stamer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022