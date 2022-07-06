Left Menu

Govt proposes implementation of fuel consumption standards for all vehicles from April next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:12 IST
Govt proposes implementation of fuel consumption standards for all vehicles from April next year
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to reduce pollution and introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles, the government has proposed to make it mandatory for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories to comply with fuel consumption standards from April 2023, according to an official statement.

The statement said the continued compliance to fuel consumption standards shall be verified as per the procedure of conformity of production, outlined in the Automotive Industry Standard 149.

''The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification dated 1st July 2022, amending Rule 115 G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989, to include compliance with Fuel Consumption Standards (FCS), for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories, manufactured in, or imported by, India,'' it said.

Prior to this notification, the statement said, compliance with annual fuel consumption standard was applicable to vehicles of M1 category (motor vehicle used for carriage of passengers, comprising not more than 8 seats, in addition to the driver's seat) with Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) up to 3.5 tonnes.

The MoRTH in a statement said the aim of this notification is to expand the ambit of vehicles for compliance with FCS, and hence introduce more fuel efficient vehicles.

The statement further said the date of applicability of this notification is April 1, 2023 and comments have been invited from all stakeholders within 30 days from the date of the notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022