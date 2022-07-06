India's coal output surges 32.57 per cent to 67.59 MT in June

India's coal production increased by 32.57 per cent to 67.59 million tonnes (MT) in June 2022 as compared to 50.98 MT recorded in the same month in 2021, as per the government data released on Wednesday. Production of Coal India Limited surged 28.87 per cent to 51.56 MT during the month under review. Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) production rose by 5.50 per cent year-on-year to 5.56 MT in June 2022.

Production from other captive mines surged by 83.53 per cent to 10.47 MT in June 2022, as per the provisional statistics of coal production released by the Ministry of Coal. Of the top 37 coal mines as many as 22 mines produced more than 100 per cent and production of another nine mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent during the month under review.

Coal despatch increased by 20.69 per cent to 75.46 MT in June 2022 from 62.53 MT recorded in the same month in 2021. During June 22, Coal India Limited and captives/others registered a growth of 15.20 per cent and 88.23 per cent by despatching 58.98 and 11.05 MT, respectively. Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) registered a negative growth of 0.46 per cent during the month.

The power utilities despatch has grown by 30.77 per cent to 64.89 MT during June this year as compared to 49.62 MT in June 2021 due to increase in power demand. Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.58 per cent in June 2022 as compared to June 2021. The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73 per cent higher than in June 2021.

However, Coal-based power generation in the month of June 2022 has been 95880 MU in comparison to 98609 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 2.77 per cent. Total power generation has also decreased in June 2022 to 138995 MU from 140059 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 0.76 per cent, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement. (ANI)

