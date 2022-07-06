British Airways to cut 10,300 more flights up to end of October - PA Media
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Airways will cancel 10,300 more short-haul flights cover the period up to the end of October, PA Media reported on Wednesday, pointing to further travel chaos in the crucial summer holiday months ahead.
