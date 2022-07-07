BHEL commissions India's largest floating solar plant in Telangana
State-owned engineering and manufacturing Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has commissioned India's largest floating solar plant with a capacity of 100 mega watt at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana, it said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday.
With innovatively engineered layouts and arrangements for the solar modules, electricals and floaters, the plant is expected to ensure that the aquatic ecosystem is maintained while producing clean power, the filing said. "All major components of the solar plant - viz. solar PV modules, floaters, bio-degradable natural ester oil filled inverter-duty transformers, switchgear, SCADA and cables are indigenous, contributing to the Government of India's 'Make in India' mission," BHEL said.
With the commission of the latest plant, BHEL has achieved the unique distinction of commissioning 3 floating solar projects -- 25 mega watt at NTPC Simhadri, 22 mega watt at NTPC Kayamkulam and 100 mega watt at NTPC Ramagundam -- in the last 10 months. BHEL is among the leading engineering, procurement, and construction players in the floating solar segment in India. (ANI)
