Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Certifies ABB India as a Responsible Export Organization

This certification recognizes ABB India's commitment to 'Make in India for the World' • ABB India is the only company to receive this certification in the Electrification solutions industry • ABB's Distribution Solution division exports safe, smart, and sustainable electrification products and services to more than 120 countries Confederation of Indian Industry - Institute of Quality (CII-IQ) awarded the 'Responsible Export Organization' compliance certificate to ABB India's Electrification Distribution Solutions (ELDS) business. The certification encompasses all business operations related to the design, manufacture, marketing, retrofit, and services of switchgear products and solutions of medium voltage and low voltage switchgear, relays, and other automation solutions. This certification applies to ABB India's ELDS plants in Nasik and Vadodara.

ABB India's Distribution Solutions division successfully qualified CII - IQ's screening and assessment processes through scientific checks across levels and parameter aspects including leadership and governance, supply chain development and alignment, asset/ resource management, and other performance metrics. ABB has been recognized for its effective operations and management systems.

ABB's Distribution Solutions business exports safe, smart, and sustainable electrification products and services to more than 120 countries across the globe including countries in North America, Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern, and European regions. The export portfolio includes electrification solutions and other products comprising air-insulated, gas-insulated, and low voltage switchgear, distribution automation solutions, vacuum interrupters, and protection and control relays. The key factors contributing to the increase in exports across electrification products are ABB's innovative technological solutions that include:utility-based customization of products, more than 50 prequalification and approvals across the globe, digital solutions for primary and secondary distribution networks, and non-segment product packaging (NSPP).

"CII's certification lays further impetus on our commitment and capability to consistently manufacture and supply high-quality products and solutions in compliance with regulatory requirements across the globe. This achievement will help us strengthen and expand our presence to newer markets by making India for the world," said Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President, ABB India.

CII Institute of Quality Leadership said, "In light of the sustainable development goals, an organization's commitment to areas such as governance, sustainable growth, environmental and societal aspects have become more important for cross-border commerce. By becoming accredited as a 'Responsible Export Organization', these certified companies like ABB India will be able to effectively establish and demonstrate their credentials on both perspectives." Based on the time-tested business excellence models, CII's 'Responsible Export Organization' scheme involves a comprehensive assessment of the organization's systems for governance, management, operations, and consistency in delivering results through a maturity model anchored on 10 critical elements covering practices and performance. This scheme was introduced by CII in response to the growing export demand.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation, and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering with Industry, Government, and civil society through working closely with Government on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness, and business opportunities for Industry. For more than 125 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India's development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry's engagement in national development. The premier business association has around 9000 members, from the private as well as public sectors, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from around 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies. With 62 offices, including 10 Centres of Excellence in India, and 8 overseas offices in Australia, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, UAE, UK, and the USA, as well as institutional partnerships with 350 counterpart organizations in 133 countries, CII serves as a reference point for Indian Industry and the international business community.

