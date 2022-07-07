Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories says its Andhra plant gets two observations from USFDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:40 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories says its Andhra plant gets two observations from USFDA
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with two observations after inspecting its manufacturing facility located at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection at the company's formulations manufacturing facility FTO 11 in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection was conducted from June 30, 2022 to July 7, 2022.

''We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,'' the company added. PTI RKL MSS HVA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022