Dr Reddy's Laboratories says its Andhra plant gets two observations from USFDA

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with two observations after inspecting its manufacturing facility located at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection at the company's formulations manufacturing facility FTO 11 in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection was conducted from June 30, 2022 to July 7, 2022.

''We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,'' the company added. PTI RKL MSS HVA

