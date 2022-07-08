Left Menu

Pangolin rescued, two arrested in Bengal

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 08-07-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 10:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pangolin has been rescued in West Bengal's Siliguri and two persons have been arrested on charges of trafficking, a forest official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel nabbed the duo, hailing from Kalimpong district, in Naukaghat area of Siliguri on Thursday while they were trafficking the animal, weighing 8 kg, to Nepal in a vehicle, the official said.

In another incident, a Bihar resident was arrested in Kharibari Bazaar in Darjeeling district while smuggling a deer horn to the neighbouring state, another official said.

