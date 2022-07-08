Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:54 IST
Nissan opens booking for Magnite RED edition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nissan Motor India on Friday said it has commenced bookings for the Magnate RED edition, which is scheduled to be launched on July 18.

The new edition is based on the model's XV variant and comes with various features like an 8-inch touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7- inch full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, etc.

''Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for a young, discerning audience. We are confident that the trim's bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The car will come in three variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

