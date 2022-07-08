Piramal Realty unveils #TheFutureStartsAtHome campaign with Rahul Dravid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, unveiled its new campaign #TheFutureStartsAtHome featuring Rahul Dravid for its portfolio of residential projects comprising Piramal Aranya (Byculla), Piramal Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle), Piramal Revanta (Mulund) and Piramal Vaikunth (Thane). The company has enhanced this campaign with a fixed interest home loan at 6.75 per cent p.a to insulate its customers from the recent and potential hikes in interest rates. #TheFutureStartsAtHome campaign is inspired from the idea that children are the future, and their path in the world starts with their family, at home. It represents the significance that a beautiful home plays in a family's flourishment and is portrayed through a concept that illustrates the story of a father imparting his wisdom and values on his son, who is ready to start his journey to greatness.

Unveiling the campaign, Gaurav Sawhney, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "The drive for excellence embodied by Rahul Dravid perfectly reflects our vision to provide a secure, comfortable and hassle-free lifestyle and not just a place to live. He clearly portrays the core values and lifestyle that Piramal Realty envisions for its current and future customers. We constantly thrive for the upliftment of our customers' lifestyles though finely crafted communities." He further added, "With the fixed interest rate of 6.75 per cent p.a. until 2024, homebuyers will be able to pursue their dream of owning a home without having to worry about rising interest rates."

Rahul Dravid, Former Captain, Indian Cricket Team said, "Stories of greatness transcend time and place. Our homes are sanctuaries where we can be ourselves, surrounded by those we love. Inevitably, they form the backdrop of some of our most memorable moments, from the first step to the first professional achievement." With changing times, consumer behaviour has evolved over the years, creating new trends. Through its understanding of changing consumer trends, Piramal Realty will be able to meet the needs of customers. With this campaign, we wish to improve the buying experience in securing their dream home by offering a fixed interest on home loans until 2024, making home ownership easy. The company has devised a 360-degree marketing campaign, which will include brand films with our ambassador along with digital, print, public relations, outdoor, and social media promotions.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 15 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company. Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer-centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living.

The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's consolidated revenues were ~US$1.7 billion in FY2021, with ~37 per cent of revenues generated from outside India. The Group's diversified portfolio includes presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

