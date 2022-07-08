Left Menu

BIS issues first licence to make quality disposable incontinence adult diaper

The Bureau of Indian Standards BIS on Friday said it has issued the first licence to a Rajasthan-based company to manufacture disposable incontinence adult diaper as per BIS specification and use the quality symbol Standard Mark. And the first all-India licence for disposable incontinence adult diaper has been granted to Bhiwadi-based Paramount Surgimed Ltd, the BIS said in a statement.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Friday said it has issued the first licence to a Rajasthan-based company to manufacture 'disposable incontinence adult diaper' as per BIS specification and use the quality symbol 'Standard Mark'. The BIS is a national standard-setting body under the aegis of the union consumer affairs ministry. The Bureau had framed the quality specification for manufacturing of indigenous disposable incontinence adult diaper in 2020. And the first all-India licence for 'disposable incontinence adult diaper' has been granted to Bhiwadi-based Paramount Surgimed Ltd, the BIS said in a statement. This means the company has to conform to the standard specified by BIS while manufacturing the 'disposable incontinence adult diaper'. It can use the 'Standard mark' on the product only if it meets the BIS standards, it added.

According to the BIS, the licensee is also required to provide BIS with the list of consignees, distributors, dealers or retailers to whom the product with 'Standard Mark' is supplied. License is initially granted for not less than one year and up to two years, which is further renewable for up to five years, the statement said.

