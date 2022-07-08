Left Menu

Fintech Startup 1Pay is amongst the first to get in-principal approval by RBI for an aggregator payment license

1Pay is a full-stack payment platform and one of the few that focuses on digitally unifying the unorganized Logi-Fintech space Mumbai, 8th July 2022 Reserve Bank of India RBI has given in-principle approval to fintech startup 1Pay Mobileware Pvt Ltd to operate as a payment aggregator.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:02 IST
Fintech Startup 1Pay is amongst the first to get in-principal approval by RBI for an aggregator payment license
  • Country:
  • India

1Pay is a full-stack payment platform and one of the few that focuses on digitally unifying the unorganized Logi-Fintech space Mumbai, 8th July 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given in-principle approval to fintech startup 1Pay Mobileware Pvt Ltd to operate as a payment aggregator. With this, 1Pay becomes one of the first companies in India to get approval from RBI for the (PA) payment aggregator license. Founded in 2019, 1Pay is a payment aggregator that also brings transportation, logistics and the banking industry together, thus digitally unifying the Logi-Fintech space. Currently, the platform has an annualized GTV (Gross Transaction Value) of INR 8500cr plus and an annualized transaction volume of over 30 million. The startup offers payment solutions to Logistics, OEM Suppliers, OMC/Fuel Distributors, and FASTag issuers. 1Pay is backed by ex-Goldman Sachs MD Sanjiv Shah and Sanjay Gaitonde. They founded Benchmark which was India’s only AMC focused on the passive and quantitative space. Benchmark pioneered the concept of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India Commenting on the news, Sanjay Gaitonde said, “1Pay is creating a seamless payments platform for the unorganized sector that empowers them to accept and make digital payment. 1Pay is one of the few platforms focusing on digitally unifying the unorganized logi-fintech space. Furthermore, RBIs approval for a startup in the fintech space demonstrates the central banks' commitment to digitally unifying the country.” The payment aggregator framework, introduced formally in March 2020, mandates that only firms approved by the RBI can acquire and offer payment services to merchants. RBI has been strict in its evaluation of entities that have applied for the payment aggregator license. Multiple online payment gateways seeking the aggregator license came under the intense scrutiny of the central bank for – know-your-customer (KYC) related issues, past dealings with cryptocurrency exchanges and gaming apps, and for not complying with the net worth criteria that RBI had set out. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022