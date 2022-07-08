'Order of the Rising Sun' award conferred on Sanmar Group Vice Chairman

The government of Japan has conferred the 'Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star' award on Sanmar Group Vice Chairman Narayanan Kumar in recognition of his contribution towards strengthening economic relations between Japan and India.

At an event held here, Kumar was honoured by Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Taga Masayuki, an official release said on Friday.

Kumar also heads Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He had served the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as its president and was among the 'Spring 2022 Imperial Decorations recipients', the release said.

Masayuki lauded Kumar's dedicated efforts in promoting friendship, goodwill and mutual understanding between Japan and India.

On receiving the award, Kumar expressed his gratitude to the government of Japan, Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai among others.

