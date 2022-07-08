Left Menu

Kotak acquires DLL India's over Rs 600 crore-worth agri, healthcare equipment portfolio

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:48 IST
Kotak acquires DLL India's over Rs 600 crore-worth agri, healthcare equipment portfolio
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has acquired the over Rs 600 crore-worth agri and healthcare equipment finance portfolio of Dutch lender DLL India for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition includes Rs 582 crore of outstanding loans classified as standard and Rs 69 crore of non-performing assets, according to a statement.

Kotak will gain access to over 25,000 ''high-quality customers'' with the acquisition of the portfolio from De Lage Landen Financial Services India Private Limited (DLL India), a subsidiary of De Lage Landen International B.V., owned by Rabobank.

The operations of the acquired portfolio will be transitioned to Kotak Mahindra Bank in a planned manner over the next few months, the statement said, adding that until the transition, the portfolio will continue to be managed by DLL India.

Kotak's group President for Commercial Banking D Kannan said DLL has been present in India since 2013 and the acquisition must be seen as a reiteration of its commitment towards building a presence in the space.

The commercial banking business of the bank focuses on meeting the banking and financial needs of customer segments beyond metro and urban centres, as per the statement.

''In the last 9 years of our operations in India, with our proficient services of global standards, we were able to establish an excellent quality customer base in India. We are immensely glad that we are transferring our outstanding portfolio and customer base in India in the capable and experienced hands of Kotak Mahindra Bank,'' DLL India's Country Manager Abhishek Mudgal said.

Consultancy firm KPMG acted as the exclusive financial advisors to the shareholders of DLL India for the transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022