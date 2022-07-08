Left Menu

AC bus catches fire in Kolkata, passengers rescued safely

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:00 IST
AC bus catches fire in Kolkata, passengers rescued safely
A state-run AC bus caught fire in southeast Kolkata's Kalikapur area on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident happened near the Metro Cash and Carry store on EM Bypass around 5.30 pm, they said.

All passengers of the bus were rescued safely, they added.

Two fire tenders doused the blaze, officials said.

Smoke was first seen on the AC9B bus and it was immediately evacuated. Soon, it was engulfed in fire, they said.

''Everything, except the steel structure, turned into ashes,'' an eyewitness said.

The bus was heading towards Ruby Crossing when the incident happened, disrupting traffic during the evening rush hour.

Prima facie, it seems that the fire was caused by a short-circuit, but the exact reason could be ascertained only after an investigation, officials said.

