GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, yields climb as rate hikes loom following strong U.S. jobs report

Wall Street was lower on Friday as Treasury yields jumped following a stronger than expected U.S. jobs report, which suggested the Federal Reserve may push further rate hikes to cool the economy and slow inflation.

Strong data from the U.S. Labor Department, which reported the United States added more jobs than expected in June, indicated a recession was not yet imminent amid persistent job growth, and gives the Fed scope to deliver another large interest rate increase later this month. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 372,000 jobs in June, well above economists' expectations. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

All three U.S. stock indices were down after the report, as investors prepared for more rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24% in early trading, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.45%.

"There has been a lot of doom and gloom recently, so a strong labor market read may assuage some fear of a recession and shows the resilient nature of our economy with a robust labor market in the face of hot inflation. The Fed is committed to raising rates aggressively to cool it, which will likely result in continued volatility," said Mike Loewengart, managing director at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday he backed another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase, underlining the Fed's determination in tackling inflation.

Looming rate hikes also helped push Treasury yields higher, as a key part of the yield curve tracked as a recession indicator inverted further. Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 3.0915%, up from around 2.989% before the data. Two-year yields jumped to 3.0985%, from around 3.001%., The two-year, 10-year part of the Treasury yield curve inverted on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years.

Oil prices enjoyed a reprieve, but were still set for a weekly decline after a steep selloff earlier in the week on concerns over dwindling demand amid rising rates and cooling economies. Brent crude was last up 2.44%, at $107.20 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up 2.13%%, at $104.89 per barrel.

The dip on Wall Street came after European shares edged higher on Friday and were set for a small weekly gain, boosted by optimistic comments from Fed officials and news of Chinese fiscal stimulus on Thursday. Fed Governor Christopher Waller called recession fears "overblown", while St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said he saw a "good chance" of a soft landing for the economy.

However, Asian shares gave up some of their gains and the safe-haven Japanese yen rose after news that former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, had been shot and killed while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Abe stepped down in 2020 citing ill health, but he had remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), controlling one of its major factions.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was down 0.13%. The dollar index was up 0.1% on the day after earlier hitting its highest level since 2002.

