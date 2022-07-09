Left Menu

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, family escape cloudburst at Amaranath cave

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh had a miraculous escape from the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, which left 13 dead.Raja Singh and his family members who reached Amarnath by a chopper decided to use ponies to descend the hills before as the weather condition began deteriorating on Friday.We sensed that weather suddenly changed and getting deteriorated.

Visual from rescue operation Image Credit: ANI
Raja Singh and his family members who reached Amarnath by a chopper decided to use ponies to descend the hills before as the weather condition began deteriorating on Friday.

"We sensed that weather suddenly changed and getting deteriorated. In those circumstances chopper service would also be cancelled. So we decided to descend the hills using ponies. I could see cloudburst about one kilometer down the hills. Several tents swept away in the floods," Raja Singh told media on Friday.

As the MLA is under special security protection, the army helped the family reach Srinagar.

He further said there are people from different states including Telangana stranded there.

According to Singh, there were thousands of devotees at the Amaranth cave for darshan on that day.

"Water was gushing through the hills and swept way some tents. My estimation is that at least 50 people were swept away in the flashflood. Army was doing a great job at Amarnath cave. But, they were helpless in these kinds of circumstances and also it was dark, he added.

On Friday, an official on the ground said about 40 people were missing while five had been rescued. An official of the administration said the Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

