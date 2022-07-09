Left Menu

Bus conductor, driver return bag containing Rs 4 lakh to passenger

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:07 IST
A bag containing around Rs 4 lakh, which was mistakenly left behind by a passenger, was returned by the conductor and driver of a state-run bus here.

A Deoli based man, identified as Ramavatar Soni, forgot his bag in a Rajasthan State Roadways Transportation Corporation (RSRTC) bus after he wrongly boarded a wrong one when he got down to attend nature’s call, conductor of Jhalawar depot bus Rehan Khan (27) told.

Khan handed over the bag to the bus driver named Farukh Beg (58), who after disclosing the details of the lost object, received several calls from people claiming to be its real owner.

Eventually, on Thursday, Beg received call from Soni, who narrated entire course of journey and counted the exact placement of items and cash in the bag and producing the original bus ticket and papers for identity, Khan said, adding that he and Beg also identified him exactly as the same passenger.

''Conductor Rehan and driver Farukh Beg displayed an inspiring example of honesty and commitment to duty and the passenger Ramavatar Soni was happy to get back his bag,'' Jhalawar depot manager Prateek Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

