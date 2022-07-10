Left Menu

Siemens Energy says it will get pipeline turbine to Russia as soon as possible

Siemens said Canada's decision to allow a turbine to be sent from its repair shop in Canada to Germany was a necessary first step towards returning it to the Russian pipeline it operates, and that it was aiming to get it there as soon as possible. "The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine.

Siemens Energy says it will get pipeline turbine to Russia as soon as possible
  • Country:
  • Germany

"The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine. Currently, our experts are working intensively on all further formal approvals and logistics," Siemens Energy said in a statement.

"Among other things, this involves legally required export and import control procedures. Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," it added.

